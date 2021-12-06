BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Emmy Award-winning comedian John Mulaney is coming to Buffalo next year.
A Saturday Night Live writer who’s also known for his Netflix specials, Mulaney will be bring his From Scratch tour to the KeyBank Center.
The show is scheduled for June 11.
Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. They will be available at KeyBankCenter.com and JohnMulaney.com.
Latest Posts
- White House announces diplomatic boycott of Beijing Games, as tension with China grows
- Man accused of burning victim’s body in Chenango County murder case
- Comedian John Mulaney to perform at KeyBank Center in 2022
- WATCH: Adoptable Pet of the Day, meet Sasha
- Sen. Schumer requests ‘surge’ of at-home COVID tests for New York