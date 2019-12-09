Come for Breakfast with Santa at the American Legion

From: Events at Oxford

OXFORD – The dining hall at the Fort Hill American Legion has been bedecked by their Auxiliary Unit 376.

Please come in on a Sunday morning and enjoy a tasty all-you-can-eat breakfast in this festive décor.

The third Sunday of the month, when the Oxford Academy Safety Patrol Community Service volunteer “elves” are serving, it will be extra special as there will be a very important guest visitor from the North Pole!

The patriotic Christmas tree with honorary picture ornaments of Legion service personnel is up and sparkling.

Garlands and wreaths and other holiday décor will serve as a perfect backdrop for a special visitor: Santa Claus is coming to the Post home on Sunday, December 15, at 8:30 a.m.

He’ll be there for little ones to have an up-close moment with Santa to reveal their secret wishes for presents that they would like to see under the tree.

Parents should be prepared with their cameras for this memorable photo opportunity.

AL Auxiliary Unit 376 president Jan Pollard said, “Santa Claus is coming to town; kids bring your list, he’ll check it twice…”

This all-you-can-eat breakfast is served from 7:30 until 11:00 a.m. You can get: pancakes, sausage, bacon, eggs, home fries, French toast, OJ and tea/coffee.

In addition, the third Sunday Special is sausage gravy and biscuits. Real maple syrup is available upon request.

Breakfast cost is: Adults $8; Sr Citizens and Firemen $7; Children 6 to 12 years $6; Ages 2 to 5 years $2; Under 2 yrs – FREE! ($8 for take-outs.)

Post 376 is collecting non-perishable food donations both upstairs and down at the bar. If you can, please contribute.

The ALA, founded in 1919, has been the largest organization in the world for women dedicated to service of veterans, military, and their families (now accepting spouses).

Find out if you’re eligible to join. Unit 376 was officially chartered December 1, 1924.

The Oxford American Legion Post #376, is located at 17 S. Washington Avenue. For inquiries, contact Post 376 at (607) 843-8166. Online: OxfordLegion.com and Oxford-ALA.Chenango.org For ALA membership, email Events@OxfordNY.com .

