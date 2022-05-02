

BINGHAMTON, NY – Two downtown Binghamton restaurants at the center of a sexual assault scandal will be closing for good.

A spokesman for Yaron “Ron” Kweller says the decision to close the Colonial and Dos Rios Cantina was made at a partners meeting just over a week ago.



Juda Engelmayer of Herald P.R. says Kweller voted in favor of shutting them down as it had become clear that they were no longer financially solvent and lacked funds to cover payroll.



Kweller and his brother Leor have been charged with raping two young women on November 27th inside the offices of Ron’s real estate business Rent Bing which is around the corner from the Colonial on Washington Street.



Another partner in the restaurants, Jordan Rindgen, is charged with providing cocaine to the women and facilitating the sex crimes.



Engelmayer says Ron Kweller continues to maintain his innocence.



He says Kweller quote “looks forward to the day the true facts come out in court.” unquote

Meanwhile, activists who organized a protest against the establishments when the allegations first surfaced in December, are celebrating the news of the closures.