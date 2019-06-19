Colombian Financial makes a CHOW donation

A local life insurance company has taken a different, and more impactful, approach to feeding the hungry.

Employees of Columbian Financial Group participating in the firm’s 10th annual CHOW Challenge, raised nearly 11 thousand dollars and 300 pounds of food this year.

For every dollar raised, CHOW is able to purchase 4 meals or 7 pounds of food, much of which will be used in its upcoming summer feeding program.

While in the past, the campaign focused on raising food donations, President and CEO Mike Fosbury says this year they tried something new.

“CHOW can actually expand the value of a dollar much better than we can. So we decided, lets raise money this year instead of all the food that we’ve done in the past so that they can make better use of that money.”

Previously, Columbian Financial donated around 8 thousand pounds of food each year.

According to CHOW, the $10,000 can provide those in need with 50,000 pounds of food.

