VESTAL, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – With clear skies in the forecast, Kopernik Observatory will be open this evening for its Perseid Meteor Shower viewing.

According to Kopernik, the Perseid Meteor Shower is one of the best meteor showers to observe, as it produces up to 60 meteors per hour. The meteors appear to radiate from the constellation Perseus.

You can grab a lawn chair or blanket and head to Kopernik where its dark skies are great for viewing, especially after midnight.

The event begins at 8:30 p.m. and the Kopernik telescopes will be open for viewing Saturn, Jupiter, the Moon, and other deep-sky objects.

Admission is $6 for adults and $4 for seniors and students. There are also discounted family and group rates available.