Claudia Tenney discusses how Trump on the ballot will impact her race

BINGHAMTON, NY – Republican candidate for Congress Claudia Tenney says there would be a significant difference this time around in her potential rematch with Democrat Anthony Brindisi, the appearance of President Trump on the ballot.

Tenney was in Binghamton Monday, joining other Republicans in calling for a repeal of New York’s new bail reform laws.

Tenney, who held the 22nd Congressional seat in 2017 and 2018, says she knows she will need to raise significant money for the campaign.

Her loss to Brindisi in 2018 was in one of the most expensive races in the country that year.

She’s banking on the votes of Trump supporters because the President won the 22nd district by 16 points in 2016.

“I was indirectly asked by the President of the United States to get involved. I’m very honored that he has endorsed me for this race early. It’s not typical that you would get that during a primary. I have the support of all of the 5 counties that do endorse,” says Tenney.

Tenney says she hopes to convince Trump to travel to Binghamton this year to campaign for her.

Two years ago, he visited Utica on Tenney’s behalf.

You can watch our entire interview with Tenney here.