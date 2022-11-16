BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – A Cortland native and Binghamton University graduate is lending his musical talent to raise money for Ukrainian relief.

Composer and pianist Emmanuel Sikora is performing a classical music concert this Saturday afternoon at the Phelps Mansion Museum in Binghamton.

Sikora is an internationally accomplished pianist who got his masters degree in composition at BU.

He has previously performed with the Ukrainian Festival Orchestra in Lviv Ukraine last year.

The event is being organized by Rotary District 7170 as an extension of its relief efforts from earlier this year.

Members of the Owego Rotary established a relationship with the Rotary Club in Lviv this past Spring that lead to the shipping of $19,000 worth of medical supplies to the war-torn nation.

District Governor-Elect Wendy Deis says her club felt they had to respond to the suffering of Ukrainians.

“It helps people we don’t even know, but it also helps ourselves. We feel like we can do something for somebody else. That’s part of the mission of Rotary. We’re a volunteer service organization with 1.2 million members worldwide. Our motto is ‘Service above self.”

Also at the event will be 4 paintings for sale by Sikora’s brother Bobby who is himself an accomplished painter.

All proceeds from the concert and paintings will support District 7170’s Ukrainian Relief Fund.

The roughly hour-long concert begins at 4 p.m. Saturday.

Tickets are $20 and can be purchased at phelpsmansion.org.