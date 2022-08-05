BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Civil Air Patrol, a U.S. Air Force Auxiliary group, will be helping out at this weekend’s Spiedie Fest Hot Air Balloon Rally just like they have for the past 25 years.

About 30 cadets, age 12-19, and adult supervisors will make sure that everyone is safe during the balloon launches, tether rides, and night glows. They will also be at crosswalks around the park to make sure people cross roads safely.

Members will also have a recruiting booth at the fest. Any child age 12 and up or adult interested in volunteering is encouraged to stop by and get information.

The Civil Air Patrol operates a fleet of 560 single-engine Cessna aircraft and 1,550 small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (sUAS) and performs about 90% of continental U.S. inland search and rescue missions as tasked by the Air Force Rescue Coordination Center. Members also serve as mentors to over 28,000 young people participating in CAP’s Cadet Programs.