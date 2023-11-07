BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – The City of Binghamton has made an announcement regarding its scheduled waste collection.

Due to a high demand for yard waste pickup, Department of Public Works crews collected yard waste across the city on November 6.

Subsequent to the increased demand, the department will be around to pick up trash and recycling this week according to the regular schedule despite the holiday.

The city is reminding residents that the last day for yard waste pickup is December 4.

For more information, please contact the Department of Public Works at (607) 772-7021.