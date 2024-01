BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – Residents of the City of Binghamton can have their Christmas Trees disposed this month.

North Side Assembly Chairperson Janet McHenry says the City will be picking up Christmas trees on January 8 and January 22.

The City asks that all decorations such as lights, ornaments, and tinsel be removed before pickup.

To view the City of Binghamton’s 2024 refuse collection schedule, click here.