BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Before Lent began today, people gathered at Christ Church in downtown Binghamton for a sweet treat.

The Episcopal church across from the Lost Dog held its annual Shrove Tuesday Pancake Supper.

Pancakes on Shrove Tuesday is a tradition for many Christians as it was historically a way to use up fat, eggs and sugar that they might be giving up during Lent.

At Christ Church, the meal consists of pancakes, scrambled eggs, sausage and apple sauce.

Susan MacLennan is on the church’s vestry and has been a member of the congregation since 1988.

She said, “Our doors are open to the community. That’s why we have different outreach projects that we do that help to bring the community in so they don’t just walk by and go, ‘Oh, isn’t that a pretty building?’ That they realize that it is a place of comfort, and it’s a place where all people are welcome.”

A free will offering was accepted at the door.

Proceeds will support Christ Church’s CHOW pantry, Katie’s clothing closet and its Winter Warmth Project in which free hats, scarves and mittens are pinned to the outside railing for the needy to take.

Despite the weather, the church is holding an Ash Wednesday service tonight at 7.