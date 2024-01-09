NORWICH, N.Y (WIVT/WBGH) – Chobani is giving back to a local school district through its annual community impact fund.

Chobani announced the recipients of the company’s 6th annual impact fund, and Norwich City School District is receiving 20 thousand dollars.

The impact fund provides money to programs and initiatives that will increase access to nutritious food, address infrastructure needs, and help those experiencing food insecurity.

Norwich’s 20 thousand dollar grant will go towards expanding its backpack and food pantry programs.

Since it debuted in 2018, the Chobani’s impact fund has awarded over 1 point 7 million dollars to local organizations.