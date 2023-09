JOHNSON CITY, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) The second Chipotle in Greater Binghamton is about to open at the Oakdale Commons.

The Chipotle Mexican Grill outside of Dick’s House of Sport is scheduled to open on September 14.

A spokesperson for the company says it will feature a Chipotlane drive through window so customers who order online don’t need to come into the eatery.

Restaurant hours will be 10:45 a.m. to 10 p.m. seven days a week.

Chipotle is still hiring. To apply, go to chipotle.com/careers.