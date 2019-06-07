BINGHAMTON, N.Y. - Children were able to explore different parts of the world without leaving Binghamton yesterday.

The Children and Youth Services Council and Binghamton University's Liberty Partnerships Program held its annual Stand for Children event at Rec Park.

This year's theme was World Destinations allowing kids to explore exhibits showcasing the culture of more than 20 countries.

There were also 5 "Blue Zones" which were nations whose citizens are living to be 90 to 100 years old.

Liberty Partnerships Director Amy Humphrey says it's important to provide free and educational activities for kids in the community.

"Since day one people have come to me saying can I sell or promote stuff. It's always just been about free. It's been about community, family and something where they can come with their kids and everything is free. It's fun and engaging and to me that's what a community event should be all about."

The event also featured a variety of giveaways along with food and drinks.

More than 25 local organizations came together to make Stand For Children possible.

---------------------------------------------------------

Download the app for Android or iPhone