BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Visual reminders of the scourge of child abuse are popping up across Greater Binghamton.

The Family Violence Prevention Council held an event last week at the Cheri Lindsey Forget-Me-Not Memorial Garden in Binghamton to announce the return of its annual pinwheel campaign.

April is Child Abuse Prevention Month and pinwheels are being set up around the community to raise awareness.

The Council collaborates with local non-profits to educate the public and find ways to reduce the incidence and severity of child abuse, elder abuse and domestic violence.

Coordinator Kristin Beylo says it’s important to discuss this difficult topic with children.

“Children need to know that they have safe people in their lives that they can go to. That if they’re experiencing victimization, there’s no shame around that. Abuse and neglect is not their fault and that there are adults that can help them.”

Another way to bring the message to younger people is through the Council’s annual poster contest.

This year’s winner is Chenango Forks Sophomore Marissa Giovenco’s depiction of Overcoming Obstacles.

Giovenco included a quote from Charles DeLint about the value of helping others.

Giovenco says, “Artwork can help show people things that words can’t say. Like depicting challenges that people can see through pictures that they can connect to and relate to.”

The Family Violence Prevention Council is partnering with Mothers and Babies Perinatal Network and Cornell Cooperative Extension for a lunch and learn regarding healthy snacking.

It takes place at the PALS Center on State Street in Binghamton Wednesday from 11:30 to 1.

And the Broome County Child Advocacy Center is holding a Child Safety Summit on Friday April 21st from 8 to 5.