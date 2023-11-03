ENDWELL, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – A new eatery in Endwell is offering bar-style wings without going to the bar.

Chicken Chicks held its grand opening celebration on Friday in the Park Manor Plaza. Owners William Budine and Charles Williams opened three weeks ago after each of them had dreamt for years of having their own restaurant.

Besides wings, there’s chicken tenders, specialty salads and a vegan menu– all featuring dressings and coating that are an original recipe made from scratch.

Among the wings, the crowd favorite so far is the ‘Garlicky Bama,’ but there are several more