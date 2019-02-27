BINGHAMTON, N.Y. - There's an organized effort to oppose the parole of one of Binghamton's most notorious killers.

Dave and Jean Lindsey are encouraging people to speak out against freeing the man who murdered their 12-year-old daughter Cherie Ann back in 1984.

James Wales was already a convicted sex offender when he raped and killed Cherie while she was out collecting money on her paper route.

Wales, who was sentenced to 33 years and 4 months to life in prison; he has a parole board hearing coming up next month.

This will be his second hearing, he was denied two years ago.

Dave says it bothers him that his family has to go through this every two years. "We think about it all the time. He's coming up for parole. What do we have to do? Can we get the support of the people? But, I can say it's the people who are really keeping him in jail just by their signatures and comments. They don't want him on the streets. Who wants that guy living next to you? Who wants that guy out here? Not a soul."

Wales is 70 years old and is imprisoned at the Elmira Correctional Facility.

One supporter, Gina Faiella, started an online petition against parole for Wales that garnered over 9,000 signatures.

Lindsey has already sent in the petition containing 409 pages of signatures and another 120 pages of comments into the parole board.

If you would like to submit a comment to the Department of Corrections, please visit http://www.doccs.ny.gov/letters.html and you will need the inmate name and number: