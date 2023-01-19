PORT DICKINSON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Chenango Valley’s Board of Education President officially stepped down amidst the search for a new superintendent.

President Kelly Warwick has been on the board of education for 8 years.

At yesterday’s monthly meeting, Warwick announced her resignation, and as of today, she is no longer the president.

Superintendent David Gill also recently announced that he will be retiring on March 10th.

Warwick released a letter to the Chenango Valley district and said that she knows the importance of commitments and that stepping down was an incredibly difficult decision.

“I am actively searching for the best role for me, and to avoid any potential conflicts of interest, I need to step down,” said Warwick. “I understand that the timing is terrible, but I have complete faith in my fellow school board members to continue to lead with integrity and compassion.”

The board will discuss the process for the next board president at the next meeting on February 15th.

The board has approved the superintendent of BT BOCES, Rebecca Stone to act as a consultant, and guide the group through the hiring process.

She said that community input is a key component of the search process, and that a thought exchange opportunity will be available on CV’s website from January 23rd to February 3rd.

Stone said the goal is to have a new superintendent in place by July.