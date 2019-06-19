BINGHAMTON, N.Y. - Chenango Valley 3rd graders and high schoolers alike took part in a yearly graveyard smash today.

The 4th Annual Monster Mash took place at Chenango Valley High School.

3rd graders at Chenango Bridge Elementary drew pictures of monsters back at the beginning of the school year.

Then Chenango Valley High School students spent the year turning the 3rd graders' drawings into 3-D sculptures.

The finished creations were given to the kids that designed them.

Chenango Bridge Art teacher Carrie Vesci says it's a very highly anticipated project for her students.

"Honestly it's just something they look forward to every year. Because we work on it in the fall they just keep asking and asking. This is like the most exciting day for them because they've been waiting. It's also like a right of passage when you get into third grade its something that we talk about and they look forward to working with the older kids. We love that marriage between the schools and we try to do that more with all of the curriculum."

For the sculptures, the high school students used clay as their primary material and then painted them.

