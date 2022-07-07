NORWICH, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The Chenango Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals is taking part in the national summer event, “Empty the shelters” this month.

With shelters across the country struggling to find suitable homes, and pets at risk of overcrowding, the Bissell Pet Foundation has stepped in to assist these shelters with the “Empty the Shelters” campaign.

The Bissell Foundation is hosting the nationwide summer adoption event to alleviate stress on the shelters and the animals within.

The foundation has helping more than 96,068 pets find new homes in past years.

Founder of Bissell Pet Foundation Cathy Bissell said,

“Shelters are calling me daily and BISSELL Pet Foundation is feeling the burden of overcrowding. With the euthanasia of homeless dogs up 22% in just the first quarter of 2022 alone, we knew we had to act quickly to help at-risk pets,”

Over the course of the event, Bissell sponsors will discount adoption fees up to fifty dollars in order to jumpstart a surge in pet adoption this month.

The event is being held from July 11th-31st.

Potential adopters are encouraged to visit the “Empty the Shelters” website.

To find all 250 participating shelters visit, www.bissellpetfoundation.org/empty-the-shelters/.