NORWICH, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The Chenango County Health Department and Breastfeeding Partners of Chenango County Coalition work together to celebrate World Breastfeeding Week.

The week is themed “Step Up For Breastfeeding” and is focusing on strengthening the capacity to protect, promote and support breastfeeding across different levels of society.

World Breastfeeding Week is celebrated every year from August 1-7 around the world to encourage breastfeeding and improve the health of babies globally.

The week emphasizes the benefits of breast milk, including being physiologically tailored to meet the specific needs of infants’ maturing digestive systems, containing antibodies that help babies fight off viruses and bacteria, preventing a variety of acute and chronic diseases, and promoting optimal growth and development.

To celebrate the week programs will be held across Chenango County:

Greater Opportunities WIC (Women, infants, & Children) Program will kick off the week at the Summer Concert Series in East Park in Norwich on August 4, 2022, from 7-9 pm. They will have door prizes, breastfeeding and WIC information, face painting, games and more.

On Thursday August 18th, 2022, Greater Opportunities WIC Program will be hosting a Celebration from 1 – 3 pm at their main office location (44 West Main Street, Norwich NY). The Celebration is open to the public. There will be prizes, face painting, community resources tables, games, and free food. For more information contact WIC at 607-334-7114.

There will be several informational displays of Breastfeeding information available in the community during World Breastfeeding Week. They will be at the local libraries, Chenango County office building lobby, the corner Kiosk in the park, and the WIC office waiting room.

The Breastfeeding Partners of Chenango County will be taking part in Colorscape on September 10th and 11th and will be doing an art project with children. Look for their tent near the library in Non-Profit Row.

Lastly, the Chenango County Health Department will be sending out new and updated information about current breastfeeding recommendations to local health care providers. Medical Providers are being encouraged to learn more about the importance of breastfeeding during World Breastfeeding Week.

For more information about World Breastfeeding Week go to www.cdc.gov/breastfeeding/, www.worldbreastfeedingweek.org, www.health.ny.gov/community/pregnancy/breastfeeding/, www.breastfeedingpartners.org, or www.ilca.org.