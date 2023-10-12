TOWN OF CHENANGO, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – After several threatening incidents in and around the Chenango Forks schools, the district has been awarded federal funding to keep teachers and students safe.

Congressman Marc Molinaro announced on Thursday that $475,220 will be delivered to the Chenango Forks Central School District to initiate a safer and more secure environment.

“I am proud to announce nearly $500,000 in federal funding is going to Chenango Forks School District. Our students and teachers should be able to focus on learning, first and foremost. These federal funds will get Chenango Forks the tools and resources to create a safer learning environment. These funds will be used to reduce violent crimes in and around schools in Chenango County. It is critical that children have a safe educational environment and schools have the necessary resources to ensure this protection,” said Molinaro.

The nearly $500,00 is available through the Department of Justice’s (DOJ) Student, Teachers, and Officers Preventing (STOP) School Violence Program. This initiative works to enhance school security by providing teachers and students with the tools needed to respond, recognize, and prevent acts of violence.

“On behalf of the Chenango Forks Central School District, I am thrilled to announce that CF has been Awarded a $475,000 grant from the Department of Justice BJA FY 2023 Preventing School Violence initiative. This grant will enable the district to enact new safety layers including emergency management, communication software and expand our social emotional wellness and character education programs through resources and training. I’d like to thank our district administrators and RJMA Associates for their persistence and diligence in helping us complete this application process,” said Tom Burkhardt, Chenango Forks Central School District Superintendent.