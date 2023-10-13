TOWN OF DICKINSON, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – October is Fire Prevention Month, and this week happens to be National Fire Prevention Week.

Earlier today, the Chenango Bridge Fire Company visited the BC Childcare Center at SUNY Broome to give the young kids a lesson in fire safety and to show off the truck and other gadgets.

Each kid got their own firefighter helmet and got to explore on the fire truck.

Members of the Chenango Fire Co. got dressed in their safety equipment to show the kids that there’s a person behind the somewhat intimidating mask.

Chief Russell Carey says that they have been participating in this event for about 10 years now and encourages other daycares to host similar initiatives to promote safety.

“Well, I think it’s good to start as early as we can. Obviously the more exposed they are to it, they’ll grow. And who knows, maybe one of them will want to be a firefighter someday as well. The more exposure we have to the children, the better off they understand it and the chance of maybe saving themselves, so we don’t have to,” said Carey.

Throughout the week prior, the students have been reading books about fire fighters and fire safety, and going through drills such as stop, drop and roll.