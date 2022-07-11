NORWICH, NY – Two performers for the Chenango County Wine, Beer and Food Festival were announced on Monday.

Commerce Chenango Tourism, the organizers of the festival, and entertainment sponsor Kerry, announced the Jason Wicks Band and the Nate Gross Band will both be performing at the festival on July 30.

The festival will take place at the Chenango County Fairgrounds.

The Jason Wicks Band will be playing a mix of classic and contemporary country songs, while the Nate Gross Band will put on a show of their brand of Blues.

Each band is scheduled to perform for 3 hours, the Jason Wicks Band from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. and the Nate Gross Band will play from 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Both performances are included in the ticket price.