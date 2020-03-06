Change your clocks and check your smoke alarms for daylight saving time

Two-thirds of home fire deaths result from fires in homes without a working smoke alarm, according to the National Fire Protection Agency (NFPA). Johnson City Fire Fighters remind you to not only change your clocks for Daylight Saving Time but to check your smoke alarms, too.

“Saving your life, or that of a loved one, can be as simple as checking your smoke alarms,” says Captain Bob Blakeslee, Johnson City Fire Prevention Officer. Special smoke alarms are even available for those who are deaf or hearing-impaired.

The NFPA reports that working smoke alarms cut the risk of dying in a home fire in half. Research has also demonstrated that photoelectric smoke alarms are more effective at warning people of smoke from smoldering fires. Ionization smoke alarms are quicker to inform about flaming fires. With earlier warning, people have more time to escape a burning structure and call to 9-1-1.

Johnson City fire fighters recommend installing a “combination”

(photoelectric and ionization) smoke alarm in every bedroom, outside of every bedroom and on each floor of your home.

“You should also install carbon monoxide alarms in your home and check them once a month,” says Blakeslee. “Important for renters to know, New York State law requires landlords to provide both smoke and carbon monoxide detectors.” Carbon monoxide is a colorless, odorless poisonous gas that causes death. Carbon monoxide alarms are designed to alarm before potentially life-threatening levels of carbon monoxide are released.

Having smoke alarms and carbon monoxide alarms that work 24 hours a day greatly increases your chance of survival.

In the case of an emergency, please call 9-1-1 for the help of your local fire fighters.