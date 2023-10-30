VESTAL, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – Jewish Students at Binghamton University celebrated the inauguration of Judaism’s most sacred artifact on Sunday.

The Rohr Chabad Center for Jewish Student Life welcomed students, families, and community members to a unique parade and celebration as it inducted a new Torah.

The Torah was dedicated by the family of Director of Engagement at the Chabad Center Rabi Yisroel Ohana. On the Torah cover it says “Am Yisrael Chai”, a Jewish solidarity anthem meaning “the people of Israel live.” Chabad says the theme of the induction ceremony was the importance of oneness as a nation and the connection of Jewish souls.

“At a time when we are experiencing so much darkness, terror, and horror, we must come together to unite with strength, and celebrate who are as a people and a nation,” said Ohana.

Those in attendance participated in a formal induction ceremony which included guest speakers such as Binghamton University President Harvey Stenger, Rabbi Ohana, Rabbi Levi Slonim, and Michal Levine. Following the ceremony, participants paraded from the Student Union on Campus to the Chabad Center, located at 420 Murray Hill Road in Vestal, under a traditional canopy in a procession. As the group arrived at the center, they continued to celebrate the joyous day with live music, singing, dancing, and festivities. The event concluded with a traditional feast.

Established in 1985, the Rohr Chabad Center for Jewish Student Life at Binghamton University is where students and local community members of all backgrounds can find community, resources, a smorgasbord of Jewish events and rich opportunities for celebration and study.

For more information, visit chabadofbinghamton.com.