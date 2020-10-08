Catholic Schools of Broome County report 2 more COVID cases

The Catholic Schools of Broome County are reporting two more positive cases among its buildings.

In a statement sent yesterday, Catholic Schools says it has a student positive case at Saint James School in Johnson City and a staff positive case at All Saints School in Endicott.



The student was not at Saint James while contagious and contact tracing is in the works for the staff at All Saints.

Seton Catholic has already switched to remote learning after two positives earlier this week.

The Southern Tier has had a total of 95 school cases since September 8th.

The state’s COVID-19 school report card shows the districts with the most cases as Binghamton with 11 total cases, Vestal with 8 and Maine-Endwell with 5.