Canopy Growth plans to invest millions on hemp processing
BINGHAMTON, N.Y. - The promise of economic benefits from a burgeoning hemp industry is closer to reality with the announcement of a processing plant in Kirkwood.
According to New York State Senator Chuck Schumer, Ontario-based Canopy Growth plans to invest between $125 and $150 million in our area on a hemp processing industrial park.
The company is taking over the Felchar manufacturing plant at 47-51 Pine Camp Drive.
Canopy currently processes marijuana in a former Hershey chocolate plant in Smith Falls, Ontario.
Recreational marijuana became legal in Canada last October.
The plant in Kirkwood would handle industrial hemp, a form of cannabis that lacks THC, the
Hemp is used to make paper, clothing, medicinal products and more.
Schumer says the hemp factory will create hundreds of good-paying jobs.