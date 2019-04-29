BINGHAMTON, N.Y. - The promise of economic benefits from a burgeoning hemp industry is closer to reality with the announcement of a processing plant in Kirkwood.

According to New York State Senator Chuck Schumer, Ontario-based Canopy Growth plans to invest between $125 and $150 million in our area on a hemp processing industrial park.

The company is taking over the Felchar manufacturing plant at 47-51 Pine Camp Drive.

Canopy currently processes marijuana in a former Hershey chocolate plant in Smith Falls, Ontario.

Recreational marijuana became legal in Canada last October.

The plant in Kirkwood would handle industrial hemp, a form of cannabis that lacks THC, the

Hemp is used to make paper, clothing, medicinal products and more.

Schumer says the hemp factory will create hundreds of good-paying jobs.

