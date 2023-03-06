CANDOR, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – A Tioga County native has been selected by the dairy industry to promote the value of milk and other dairy products.

21 year-old Arianna Aman, a 2020 graduate of Candor High School, was selected as the New York State Dairy Ambassador during a ceremony in Syracuse last month.

Aman grew up on her parents’ dairy farm and has been a champion of milk her entire life.

Her duties on behalf of the American Dairy Association North East will include talking to consumers about the importance of dairy as well as making school visits and appearances at special events.

Aman says growing up on a farm taught her the value of hard work and resiliency.

“I don’t think I ever once went a day without having dairy as a child. It definitely helped keep me healthy. I was just so fortunate to be raised in a household that valued the importance of dairy nutrients.”

21 year-old Aman graduated from SUNY Albany in December and is now working at an Albany law firm.

The 2 runners-up were from Otsego and Onondaga Counties.