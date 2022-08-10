BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The Binghamton City School District has announced Kelly Bough as the new building principal of Calvin Coolidge Elementary School.

Bough is a lifelong Patriot, graduating from the district and spending 20 years working as a special education teacher.

She has served as assistant principal of Benjamin Franklin Elementary for the past four years.

There will be an ice cream social on Wednesday, August 31st, for families who wish to meet Principal Bough and the rest of the Coolidge staff before school starts. The event will run from 4:30-5:30.