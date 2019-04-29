BINGHAMTON, N.Y. - Southern Tier Independent Restaurants, or STIR, is the Greater Binghamton Chamber Business of the Week.

STIR, founded about 5 years ago, is an organization made up of locally owned restaurants in the Greater Binghamton area.

It holds tastings and wine pairing events, marketing campaigns and provides scholarships for local culinary students.

About 40 different restaurants are members of STIR.

Vice President, Sylvana Dodd says the goal is to display the wide variety of excellent locally-owned dining options there are in our area. "There's all kinds of cuisine, mom and pop restaurants that have been here for generations. A lot of the visitors that come into the area along with our local residents, still don't realize that we're here. They still don't realize all of the great restaurants, really small unique cuisine. That's the main message to get out there."

For the list of participating restaurants, a schedule of upcoming events, or to apply to join the organization, visit STIR-local.com.

