Business of the Week: Midway Lanes

VESTAL, NY – Midway Lanes Family Entertainment Center is the Greater Binghamton Chamber Business of the Week.

Originally built on North Jensen Road in Vestal in 1955 and expanded in ’57, Midway Lanes has been owned and operated by the Miller family since 2001.

Besides league and open bowling, Midway opened its fun zone for kids and adults several years ago.

It features bumper cars, laser tag, virtual reality games and other interactive experiences.

General Manager Rick Frank says COVID restrictions have begun to loosen in recent months and fully vaccinated bowlers no longer need to wear masks.

He says Midway prides itself on being friendly and clean.

“Right down from cleaning each bowling ball after it’s been used, down to making sure that tables, chairs and consoles are wiped down. We wanted it to be safe for the families to come in. Most of them, they saw what we were doing, they appreciated it and they continued to return,” he said.

Miller says Midway has embarked on an 18 month project of replacing much of its bowling equipment.

For a list of specials and the alley’s hours, go to http://YourBowlingPlace.com.