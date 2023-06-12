BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Laing Self Storage was selected as the Greater Binghamton Chamber of Commerce’s Business of the Week.

Owner Brian Laing says he opened his self-storage business in 2016, and just in the past six months, kick-started Laing Mobile Storage.

Laing has four self-storage locations in Endicott, Endwell, Binghamton and Conklin.

Laing says that some of the self-storage units are temperature controlled as well.

He says that self-storage is a flat fee of $150 per month,

For mobile storage, the delivery prices vary based on the location.

Laing says, “Over the course of the years, a lot have asked about bringing storage to their home. So, I just figured it was time to open up mobile storage and offer that easy convenience of bringing storage right to your home or business.”

You get to choose which size storage container fits your needs the best, and pack it at your own pace.

With up to 1,200 square feet of space in each unit.

You can call and get a free quote (607) 775-9776 or visit Laing Mobile Storage dot com.