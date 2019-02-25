Business of the Week: Get Social NY

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. - Get Social NY is the Greater Binghamton Chamber Business of the Week.

Get Social is a consulting and marketing firm that works with small businesses and organizations to help them improve their social media offerings.

Founded in a dorm room at Binghamton University in 2014 by co-owners Mike Mihalko and Mike Testani, the company analyzes a client's platforms, from Facebook and Twitter to YouTube and Instagram, and makes suggestions on how to engage their customers and keep their sites fresh.

Co-Founder Mike Mihalko says, "Part of the analytic process that we do is to look at when a business's target audience is online, what types of buzzwords they would be searching for, what types of links or other content they might be more interested in, and how they can use paid advertising on those social media platforms to better reach those people."

In some cases, Get Social will take over posting content on behalf of clients.

Mihalko says they're currently working on some downloadable books and videos that can serve as tutorials to help business owners improve their social media game.

For more information, go to GetSocialNY.com.

