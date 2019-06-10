FreshySites is the Greater Binghamton Chamber Business of the Week.

FreshySites is a website design company focused on developing, supporting and maintaining sites for its clients.

Ben Giordano, who graduated from Maine Endwell High School and then returned to the area after going to college at Virgina Tech founded the company in 2011.

While they are based in Binghamton, he says they have clients across the country in states such as California, Colorado and Florida.

Giordano says the care they put into everything they do has helped them blossom. “The thing that sets us apart from most clients is we try and exceed expectations. We come in and try and make sure we provide the best service and support that we can for every client. Every e-mail, every phone call they’re all really important to us so we try and take them very seriously and do a great job for everyone.”

Giordano says FreshySites has about 25 employees and other offices in Syracuse, Scranton and Virginia.

He says Binghamton has been a great place to build the business, and he plans on continuing to grow it right here.

