BINGHAMTON, N.Y. - Equinox Broadcasting is the Greater Binghamton Chamber Business of the Week.

Founded by George and Barbara Hawras in 1993 with one F-M station, Cool 100, the locally-owned radio station group has grown to 10 stations on the F-M dial, 5 in Greater Binghamton and another 5 in Hornell and the Elmira area.

Its current Binghamton lineup includes its flagship station Cool 106-7, playing classic hits from the 70's and 80's, 100.5 the Drive with alternative rock, Sunny 107 featuring soft adult contemporary, Solid Gold 104-5 playing oldies from the 50's and 60's, and its newest format, Hot 92-9 which plays hip-hop and other current pop hits.

George Hawras says radio remains relevant, especially when its focus is on local. "You still have one of these units in every car made in the world. It's an AM/FM radio and it's free. You don't have a monthly check you have to send out, you don't have a monthly hit on your credit card."

Equinox has hired some well-known radio personalities in recent years including Bill Flynn, Stephen "Shimes" Shimer, Judith Gross and Thunder Reynolds.

For more information, go to EquinoxBroadcasting.com

