Business of the Week: Curcio Printing

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. - Located on Prentice Road in Vestal, Curcio provides commercial and digital printing along with design and mailing services.

It was founded in 1984 as a Sir Speedy quick printer but has since expanded its offerings greatly, printing catalogues, postcards, brochures and presentation folders.

Roughly 13 years ago, Gina Curcio and her brother purchased the business from their parents.

Gina says they've looked to diversify their business to where they can design, print and mail a project for their clients.

Curcio says, "We honestly do care about our customers. Our philosophy here has always been that we are an extension of either their marketing department or their purchasing department. Our job is to make our customers' lives easier. If our customer can hand off a job to us and not worry about it, then we have completely reached our goal."

Curcio Printing employs 20 people, and a few dogs

Gina says they're continuing to grow their digital printing business.

