Business of the Week: Binghamton Devils

BINGHAMTON – The Binghamton Devils are the Greater Binghamton Chamber Business of the Week.

The American Hockey League team is the top affiliate of the NHL’s New Jersey Devils, hosting players and coaches that are paid by the parent club.

Local owners handle all of the front office expenses with almost twenty regular full-time staff plus lots of other workers on game nights.

The Binghamton Devils partner with many organizations to offer discounted tickets and special giveaways.

Director of Broadcasting and Media Relations Rob Lippolis says you don’t need to be a hard core hockey fan to have a good time at the game.

“We try to make it a fun environment. We have live music every Saturday home game from six to seven for a Happy Hour over in sections nineteen and twenty. So, you come to the game, you have live music, there’s a lot going on and then there’s a hockey game too,” he says.

Lippolis says the Devils are a huge boost to the downtown Binghamton economy with thousands of fans patronizing local shops and restaurants before and after the games.

And, he says the players are participating in more community service projects than ever before, especially working closely with the youth Southern Tier Hockey Association and the American Special Hockey Association.

The Binghamton Devils are in the third season of a five year deal with New Jersey.

For a schedule of upcoming games, go to Binghamton Devils dot com.