BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – A Yankee baseball legend made a visit to Mirabito Stadium yesterday afternoon.

In 1970, Bucky Dent went 6th overall in the MLB draft out of high school. By the age of 21, Dent was playing shortstop for the Chicago White Sox.

He was traded over to the Yankees in 1977.

That same season, Dent won his first World Championship with the Yankees.

The next was the following year, when Dent was named the 1978 World Series MVP.

He spent time talking with fans and players, taking photos, and signing autographs.

Dent said that he always loves visiting upstate because the fans are so welcoming and excited.

“I was always a Yankee fan growing up,” he said. “Mantle was my hero, and when I got traded over there, it was just one of the greatest days you know, because I was gonna go to a team that has a chance to win, and we did. We won two world championships, we played in three it was just one of the greatest times, playing with the great players that I played with and winning championships was really special.”

Dent said that he hopes to get some free time to sit down and speak with the minor league players about his time in the majors, and specifically, with the Yankees.

Dent was a 3x All-Star during his 12 year career in the Major leagues.