VESTAL, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Binghamton University is holding an annual virtual conference tomorrow focused on developing partnerships between higher education and community groups to address challenging local issues.

The Let Us Dream Conference takes place tomorrow over Zoom with a theme of “Uniting in Divisive Times.”

Two keynote speakers will begin and end the event speaking on “Maintaining a Healthy Brain in the face of Stress, Injury and Adversity” as well as “Cultivating Resilience in Turbulent Times.”

BU’s College of Community and Public Affairs is collaborating with local groups including Rotary District 7170.

Endwell Rotarian Jeff Smith is a co-chair of the conference.

Smith says with the promise of a new lithium-ion battery manufacturing complex in Endicott, the community needs to prepare a workforce, infrastructure and supply-chain companies.

Smith says, “I think that we have to see a major coming together of industry, government, education to be able to make progress on those issues and to be able to maximize our opportunities that we do have.”

Between keynote speakers, participants will choose between 3 panel discussions focused on education, health and social matters.

The Let Us Dream Conference will also recognize unsung heroes.

The virtual event takes place from 9 to 1 tomorrow.

It’s free but you must register in advance.

You can find a link to do so here.