BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Get ready the charcoal and the coffee, Binghamton University’s 24 hour drawing marathon is returning next week.

The test of artistic endurance returns for its 6th edition following a year off due to the pandemic.

10 to 12 artists are selected for the competition which takes place from 10 a.m. Friday September 30th to 10 a.m. Saturday October 1st.

There will be 2 cash prizes, $1,000 for the jury prize and $500 for the people’s choice.

Artists will draw a full size figure using a live, clothed model using supplies provided by the competition.

Event founder Blazo Kovacevic said artists respond to the challenge differently.

“Some people work the best in the first few hours, some people work the best in the last few hours. I think that is on some kind of human level is going to test the artists’ abilities almost like an athlete’s.”

The artists and model get a 15 minute break every hour and half hour break every 4 hours.

The jurors are UHS Vice President Christina Boyd, BU Vice President Kelli Smith and Kovacevic.

Sponsors include the BU Department of Art and Design, UHS, the Center for Learning and Teaching and the BU Fleischman Career Center.

The drawing marathon is still accepting applications through Sunday by emailing a pdf with figure drawing samples to drawing@binghamton.edu.

This year, the competition has a new home, the Atrium in Old Champlain Hall.

The public is welcome to come by and check it out.