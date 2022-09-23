BINGHAMTON UNIVERSITY, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Binghamton University held an event yesterday to connect students living on campus with the surrounding community.

The Community Opportunities Fair showcases the work of civically engaged staff, student groups, and community organizations.



The fair provides the opportunity for these groups to interact, recruit students, and network amongst each other.



Over 50 organizations, service oriented student groups, and university departments were represented.



The interim director for the Center of Civic Engagement at B-U, Alison Twang says that it is important for students to get involved around their community so they do not feel trapped inside the campus bubble.

Interim Director at the Center for Civic Engagement at Binghamton University, Alison Twang says, “So the goals for this event are to really help our students learn more about our local area, hopefully get inspired to get involved with local causes, you know, learn about local organizations that they can volunteer with, maybe do an internship with, so it’s really all about building those connections between the campus and the community.”

Twang says the event is a great chance for students to sharpen their networking skills, as well as developing their resumes. She says that for anyone who was unable to make it out to yesterday’s event, the Center for Civic Engagement is always willing and ready to connect students with organizations both on and off campus.



Call their offices at (607) 777-4287