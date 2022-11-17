BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – On November 12th, SUNY Binghamton Police Officers took the polar plunge at Chenango Valley State Park and raised more than $1,300 for local Special Olympians.

University Police Officer Tripi, Investigator VanDervort, and Officer Stanko all braved the freezing water for a good cause.

University Police Investigator, Brian VanDervort, said, “As a nation we have made great strides in making our communities more accessible to those with special needs. For more than 50 years Special Olympians have served as a visible and unforgettable reminder that we all have unique talents, abilities and strengths that make us special in our own right. It is an honor for our union to stand with these brave women and men as we strive to realize our own personal best. These athletes are an inspiration to everyone.”

SUNY Binghamton Police Officers are no stranger to helping their community. In the past, they raised another $1,400 for Special Olympians through Applebee’s “Go for Gold” initiative and more than $600 in Tully’s “Law Enforcement Torch Run.”

They also raised nearly $1,000 during Breast Cancer Awareness Month and are currently participating in No-Shave November.

Check out some photos from the polar plunge below: