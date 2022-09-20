BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Binghamton University has been recognized by Forbes as the 52nd best employer in New York State on the magazine’s “America’s Bets Employers by State” list.

A survey conducted by Forbes allowed roughly 70,000 employees to participate anonymously and provide feedback on businesses who employ at least 500 people.

“These annual rankings further solidify our position as not only a great educational institution, but also a great community for everyone working on campus,” said President Harvey Stenger.

Binghamton University is no stranger to ranking highly in Forbes publications. In 2019, Forbes ranked Binghamton as the 38th best value institution in the country. Also, in 2022, BU was selected as the country’s 22nd best public university.

“Binghamton University continues to be one of the best places to work in New York state,” said Vice President for Operations JoAnn Navarro. “We pride ourselves on offering an excellent, inclusive and welcoming work environment for all, and we’re pleased to hear our employees love working here.”