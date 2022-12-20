BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – After an organization’s beloved member passed away from COVID-19, her local impact and traditions are continuing on without her.

The Broome Tioga branch of the NAACP held its annual Majeedah Razzaq Holiday Toy Drive in partnership with Greater Opportunities.

The program is named after Majeedah Razzaq who was an employee of Greater Opportunities.

As she was planning for the toy drive in 2020, she passed away in October due to COVID complications.

She started the tradition of wrapping and donating gifts to local families in emergency housing.

President of the Broome Tioga NAACP, Nicole Sirju-Johnson said that Razzaq was a Muslim, and did not practice Christmas, but she had a passion of making her community a warmer place.

“Children are funny. Sometimes they’re aware of their family going through crisis, right. And if you can take their minds off of that for a short time, that’s what we aim to do.”

Since she worked at Greater Opportunities, Razzaq was working directly with the families and clients that needed support.

This year’s drive will be donating presents to more than 30 families throughout the Southern Tier.

According to Sirju-Johnson, many of the gifts are centered around bringing the family together to have fun, with board games such as Sorry and Monopoly.