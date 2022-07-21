BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – It may be summertime, but the kids at BOCES are learning, and not just in the classroom.

BOCES summer programs are in full swing at their building in Binghamton.

Programs such as Cosmetology, Pathway to Technology, STEAM Academy, culinary, and 5th grade summer camp just to name a few.

These programs provide educational opportunities to kids ranging from elementary school to college.

The programs focus on teaching trades in an exciting and hands on environment. Such as practicing hair, learning how to apply special effects makeup, or operating heavy construction equipment.

Principal for the Center of Career and Technical Excellence, Broome-Tioga BOCES Jeff Franey said, “During the regular school year we’re offering things that a district could not buy giant bulldozers and all of that, and you do not have enough kids to support something like that where we have students coming from fifteen different districts and we can build a program that has fifty students in it, and we can afford to use bulldozers.”

Franey said that the Broome County BOCES accommodates around 800 students during its summer season.

Around 200 students from Broome and Tioga counties work at BOCES facilities.

While the signup dates have passed, students can talk to their guidance counselors to sign up for BOCES programs throughout the year.