BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Broome-Tioga BOCES is about to have a new leader for the first time in 2 decades.



The BOCES Board of Education has chosen Rebecca Stone to be the new superintendent and chief operating officer. She replaces Allen Buyck who is retiring.

Stone is currently the superintendent for the Marathon Central School District. She has also an elementary principal as well as a science teacher in Utah and North Carolina.



She will begin her new role as soon as BOCES receives her formal appointment orders from the New York State Education Department.