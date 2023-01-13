BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Broome Republicans have their first new leader in a decade.

Earlier this week, the local GOP committee unanimously elected Benji Federman as Chairman.

Federman succeeds Bijoy Datta who had held the position for the past 10 years.

Federman got his start in politics in 2016 when, as a Binghamton University student, he volunteered for Fred Akshar’s first campaign for State Senate.

He would eventually go on to work for Akshar serving as his Director of Community and Government Affairs.

He’s been active with the committee, serving as Secretary, and was the head of the local Young Republicans.

Federman says the key to outperforming the enrollment numbers in places like Binghamton, Endicott and Johnson City, is fielding quality candidates.

“We really, really know how to win these races, get into these communities, knock on doors, do literature drops. I’ve sat in this building before and made hundreds of phone calls. When we really have a strong committee, and it’s really to the credit of the committee and the candidates, that we’re able to run strong campaigns in those areas and ultimately elect these folks.”

Federman is currently the youngest Republican chair in the state at age 28.

He says he’s giving a lot of thought to attracting more younger adults to the Republican party.

Federman says another goal is to improve Republican turn out for early voting and absentee ballots.