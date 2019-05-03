BINGHAMTON, N.Y. - Those looking to provide a cuddly companion with a forever home now have a great opportunity.

The BISSELL Pet Foundation will be sponsoring an Empty the Shelters event at pet shelters across New York including the Broome County Humane Society.

Saturday, people can adopt any cat or dog for just $25.

Normally, adoptions at the Humane Society cost between $75 and $90 for cats and around $225 for dogs.

Shelter Manager Amberly Ondria says they are currently at maximum capacity with around 67 dogs and over 100 cats. "I think when people think of the word adopt they think they're rescuing one animal. But we like to think of it as you're rescuing at least 2 if not more. If you take a dog out of a kennel or a cat out of a cage it makes more room for another cat or even a litter of kittens. So you're saving so many lives by adopting that one animal and allowing more animals to come in."

To adopt, you can visit the Humane Society and start by filling out an application.

Applications have to be approved before adopting.

Ondria says if you can't adopt but are still looking to help out the Humane Society, they are always looking for donations and volunteers.

