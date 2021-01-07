Broome Health Department starts vaccinations

BINGHAMTON, NY – A provider with a long history of providing vaccinations held its first COVID vaccine clinic today.

The Broome County Health Department began administering roughly half of the 200 doses of the Moderna vaccine that it received from the state early this week.

Only those in the 1-A priority group are currently eligible for the vaccine.

They include medical workers, public health workers and nursing home staff and residents.

Those who registered for this afternoon’s clinic had to bring proof of their eligibility.

Public Health Director Rebecca Kaufman says her entire staff was excited to get the shots underway.

“This is what public health does. We are vaccinators. We do large clinics, we’re out in the community. There’s contact tracing, we’ve been doing it for months and still continue to do it. But, giving out vaccine is truly one of the most historic things public health has ever done and we are excited to be a part of this,” says Kaufman.

Kaufman says the Moderna vaccine requires a second dose 4 weeks later and then another 2 weeks to become fully immunized

She’s expecting another 300 doses next week and many more the week after.

Kaufman says the public health nurses administering the vaccine will also be receiving it.

She says once supplies increase and the eligibility expands, she expects the health department to establish Point Of Dispensing Sites, or PODS, that will be able to vaccine larger numbers of people.

To find a list of eligibility requirements and to register, go to GoBroomeCounty.com.